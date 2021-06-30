Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $115.54. 32,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

