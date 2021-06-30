Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

