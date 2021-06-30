Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $98.08. 13,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

