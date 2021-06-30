Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS stock opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.