Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,828 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,827,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $21,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,802,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,062,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ADV opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.