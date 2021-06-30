Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.60% of Encore Capital Group worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

