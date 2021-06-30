Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 23,009 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,928,000 after buying an additional 54,227 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.