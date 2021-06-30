Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,288 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of fuboTV worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,787,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

