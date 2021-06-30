Citigroup Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $61,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

