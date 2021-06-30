Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000.

PRO opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

