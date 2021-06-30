Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.83 ($7.35).

LON INF opened at GBX 503.20 ($6.57) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 544.82. The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

