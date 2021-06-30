Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $10.63 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

