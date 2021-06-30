Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Up 6.3%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $87.43. 7,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.