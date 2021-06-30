CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

