Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

