Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Sells $1,148,318.64 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CI opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.10. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

