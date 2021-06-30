CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,463. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

