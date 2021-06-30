CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,145 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.20. 2,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,975. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.