CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,902,072. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

