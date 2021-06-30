CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 367,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

