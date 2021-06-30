CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 148,552 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $13,584,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,704,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 88,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of -74.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

