Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.41 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.10. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

