Christine Flores Sells 13,082 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $1,013,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 25th, Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $1,006,136.62.

On Monday, June 21st, Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,278,530.27.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $913,824.43.

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,177,461.48.

PINS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. 5,473,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,311.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

