Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,059,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Choom stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,959. Choom has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.
About Choom
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.