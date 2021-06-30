Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,059,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Choom stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,959. Choom has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

