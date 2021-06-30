China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,803. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

