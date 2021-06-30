Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of CSSE opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $624.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

