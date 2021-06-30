Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Takes $3.78 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Unity Software makes up approximately 2.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.56. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,000,545 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

