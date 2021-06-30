Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 126,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,202. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.