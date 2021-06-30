Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New $404,000 Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

SPTKU stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

