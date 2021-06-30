Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys Shares of 60,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $126,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $356,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRSGU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.