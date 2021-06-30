Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires Shares of 52,348 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.