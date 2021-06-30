Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4,094.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.