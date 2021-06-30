Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

