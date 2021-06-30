ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.79. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 26,919 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

