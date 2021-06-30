Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Chemed worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE traded down $9.47 on Wednesday, hitting $474.46. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.57. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

