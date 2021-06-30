Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 5.3%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 700,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 426,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

