ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 8.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) was up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 190,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,368,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,189. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

