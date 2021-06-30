ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.08. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 6,033 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after buying an additional 220,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

