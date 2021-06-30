Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.33 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 653,596 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

