Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.14 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

