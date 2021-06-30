Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,049. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.