Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $36.76 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 21.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.