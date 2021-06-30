Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Cuts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,875 shares during the quarter. KE comprises approximately 1.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,956,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in KE by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 24,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,645. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.20. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

