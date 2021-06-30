CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 83,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

