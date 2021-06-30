Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 41.80 ($0.55), with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £61.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

