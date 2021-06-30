CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) to Issue $1.64 Dividend

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CCFN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48. CCFNB Bancorp has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $47.00.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

