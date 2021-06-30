CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) to Issue $1.64 Dividend

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of CCFN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48. CCFNB Bancorp has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $47.00.
About CCFNB Bancorp
