CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.63. CBRE Group has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.