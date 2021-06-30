Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of CASA opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $752.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,360. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

