Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $23.09. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 47,096 shares.

The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,704,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 583,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.