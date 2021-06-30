Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

